5106 NE 39th St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

5106 NE 39th St

5106 NE 39 St · No Longer Available
Location

5106 NE 39 St, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5106 NE 39th St Available 04/01/19 LEASE PENDING!! - Follow link to schedule or be notified when showings begin!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/863563?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

So much space in this sprawling ranch with a functional and open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout much of the main level. And a ton of extra usable space in the basement to enjoy. Fresh paint, good size bedrooms and a private master bath. Enjoy the fenced back yard on a quiet and friendly street.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not accept section 8 vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment! Contact us to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4776544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 NE 39th St have any available units?
5106 NE 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5106 NE 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
5106 NE 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 NE 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 NE 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 5106 NE 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 5106 NE 39th St offers parking.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have a pool?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have accessible units?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 NE 39th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 NE 39th St does not have units with air conditioning.
