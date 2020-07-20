Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5106 NE 39th St Available 04/01/19 LEASE PENDING!! - Follow link to schedule or be notified when showings begin!

https://renter.rently.com/properties/863563?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



So much space in this sprawling ranch with a functional and open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout much of the main level. And a ton of extra usable space in the basement to enjoy. Fresh paint, good size bedrooms and a private master bath. Enjoy the fenced back yard on a quiet and friendly street.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not accept section 8 vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment! Contact us to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4776544)