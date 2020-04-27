All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

5021 Wyandotte Street - 1N

5021 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
You will fall head over heels for this gorgeous historic South Plaza unit!!!!
You can't ask for a better location and at such a great value!
Walking distance to Whole Foods, shops and restaurants on Main, Loose Park, The Country Club Plaza, and bus routes.
Quiet and historic "Peanuts" apartment building nestled behind the beautiful "Walnuts" condominiums.
Well maintained by local owner/property manager.
This first floor unit features two bedrooms, one full bath, large open living and dining room spaces with attached screen porch, remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite countertops with added breakfast nook!
Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher!
Hardwood floors throughout.
Washer/dryer in unit with tons of storage space (additional basement storage available).
Off street parking space included.
No pets/no smoking, please. Exceptions cannot be made in this building.
Tenants pay gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

