5021 Wyandotte Street - 1N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You will fall head over heels for this gorgeous historic South Plaza unit!!!!

You can't ask for a better location and at such a great value!

Walking distance to Whole Foods, shops and restaurants on Main, Loose Park, The Country Club Plaza, and bus routes.

Quiet and historic "Peanuts" apartment building nestled behind the beautiful "Walnuts" condominiums.

Well maintained by local owner/property manager.

This first floor unit features two bedrooms, one full bath, large open living and dining room spaces with attached screen porch, remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite countertops with added breakfast nook!

Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher!

Hardwood floors throughout.

Washer/dryer in unit with tons of storage space (additional basement storage available).

Off street parking space included.

No pets/no smoking, please. Exceptions cannot be made in this building.

Tenants pay gas and electric.