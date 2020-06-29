All apartments in Kansas City
5017 Osage Avenue

5017 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Osage Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has been updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Ranch style home with hardwood floors throughout. Two separate living spaces with a gas fireplace in one of the areas. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a standing shower. Formal dining area. Basement area is finished with an unfinished sub area that has tons of storage. Laundry hookups also located in the unfinished sub basement. Large pantry in the kitchen for even more storage. Wooden deck and a fenced in backyard with a storage shed. 2 car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Osage Avenue have any available units?
5017 Osage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Osage Avenue have?
Some of 5017 Osage Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Osage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 Osage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5017 Osage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Osage Avenue offers parking.
Does 5017 Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 5017 Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5017 Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
