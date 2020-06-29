5017 Osage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has been updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. Ranch style home with hardwood floors throughout. Two separate living spaces with a gas fireplace in one of the areas. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a standing shower. Formal dining area. Basement area is finished with an unfinished sub area that has tons of storage. Laundry hookups also located in the unfinished sub basement. Large pantry in the kitchen for even more storage. Wooden deck and a fenced in backyard with a storage shed. 2 car garage. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.