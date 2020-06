Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

{4949#311} Plaza Pavillion Condo Available Immediately + Updates Throughout + Garage Parking + Corner Condo - Upgraded corner 2 bedroom condo available in the perfect location - walk to the Country Club Plaza, Loose Park & Crestwood Shops!



Open and bright, living space features gorgeous hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with granite counters and SS Appliances - all provided! Separate dining room! Private covered balcony.



Both bedrooms features new carpeting and great closet space. Updated bathrooms with granite counters and standing tile showers. Washer/ Dryer provided in unit!



1 garage parking space included, second space available for $75/month. Additional storage included.



Building includes exercise room and party room.



(RLNE5488253)