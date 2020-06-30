All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4908 Main

4908 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
In a neat, silent and friendly apartment with all needed utilities provided and you just need to take your own bed pillow. At the plaza and close by UMKC and Rockhurst University Campuses (approximately 3-10 mins to campuses by feet). Best match for a student who is kicked out of dorms in the winter break. Sublet can be available from December 14, 2019 to January 19, 2020. Total rent including utilities is 750 dollars for this term. A refundable deposit is 400 dollars. We can decide on another amount for the deposit. No pets at home, no smoking, parking free area in south plaza Kansas City. As I am a student, I prefer a student or professor who works at UMKC or Rockhurst University. House is available only for . More than one is not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Main have any available units?
4908 Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4908 Main currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Main pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4908 Main offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Main offers parking.
Does 4908 Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Main have a pool?
No, 4908 Main does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Main have accessible units?
No, 4908 Main does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 4908 Main does not have units with air conditioning.

