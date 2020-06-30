Amenities

In a neat, silent and friendly apartment with all needed utilities provided and you just need to take your own bed pillow. At the plaza and close by UMKC and Rockhurst University Campuses (approximately 3-10 mins to campuses by feet). Best match for a student who is kicked out of dorms in the winter break. Sublet can be available from December 14, 2019 to January 19, 2020. Total rent including utilities is 750 dollars for this term. A refundable deposit is 400 dollars. We can decide on another amount for the deposit. No pets at home, no smoking, parking free area in south plaza Kansas City. As I am a student, I prefer a student or professor who works at UMKC or Rockhurst University. House is available only for . More than one is not permitted.