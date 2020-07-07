4901 Troostwood Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great location close to Rockhurst/UMKC, Plaza, highway access, restaurants, entertainment, etc. New kitchen with SS appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. This 3 Bedroom unit has been completely renovated, and features over 1200 sq ft. Central AC and Heat. Private patio. Storage space in the basement. Washer and Dryer hook ups, machines can be rented for $60 a month.

Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

