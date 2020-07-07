All apartments in Kansas City
4901 Troostwood Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

4901 Troostwood Road

4901 Troostwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Troostwood Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great location close to Rockhurst/UMKC, Plaza, highway access, restaurants, entertainment, etc. New kitchen with SS appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. This 3 Bedroom unit has been completely renovated, and features over 1200 sq ft. Central AC and Heat. Private patio. Storage space in the basement. Washer and Dryer hook ups, machines can be rented for $60 a month.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated duplex in a great location close to Rockhurst/UMKC, Plaza, highway access, restaurants, entertainment, etc. Central HVAC and laundry connections in each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

