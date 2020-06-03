All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4811 STATE LINE RD
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

4811 STATE LINE RD

4811 State Line Road · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

4811 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64112
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
October FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In KCMO - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage-like home features hardwood floors throughout, a cozy kitchen with nice appliances and an amazing deck that is great for hanging out with friends!

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3330255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 STATE LINE RD have any available units?
4811 STATE LINE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4811 STATE LINE RD currently offering any rent specials?
4811 STATE LINE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 STATE LINE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4811 STATE LINE RD is pet friendly.
Does 4811 STATE LINE RD offer parking?
No, 4811 STATE LINE RD does not offer parking.
Does 4811 STATE LINE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 STATE LINE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 STATE LINE RD have a pool?
No, 4811 STATE LINE RD does not have a pool.
Does 4811 STATE LINE RD have accessible units?
No, 4811 STATE LINE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 STATE LINE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 STATE LINE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 STATE LINE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 STATE LINE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
