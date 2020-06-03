4811 STATE LINE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

October FREE On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In KCMO - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage-like home features hardwood floors throughout, a cozy kitchen with nice appliances and an amazing deck that is great for hanging out with friends!



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 50lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



