All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4800 Appleton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4800 Appleton Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:45 PM

4800 Appleton Avenue

4800 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4800 Appleton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Great straight 3 bdrm, 1 bath ranch! This home has new carpet in living room and a large family room for entertaining. The kitchen features custom cabinets and the flooring is new. Not to mention, the covered patio, large fenced back yard and extra deep 2 car garage. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and highways.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Appleton Avenue have any available units?
4800 Appleton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Appleton Avenue have?
Some of 4800 Appleton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Appleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Appleton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Appleton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Appleton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Appleton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Appleton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4800 Appleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Appleton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Appleton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4800 Appleton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Appleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4800 Appleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Appleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Appleton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary