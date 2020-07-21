All apartments in Kansas City
4722 North Winchester Avenue
4722 North Winchester Avenue

4722 North Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4722 North Winchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnetonka

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue have any available units?
4722 North Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4722 North Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4722 North Winchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 North Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 North Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 4722 North Winchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 North Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 4722 North Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4722 North Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 North Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 North Winchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4722 North Winchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
