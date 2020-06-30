All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4583 Madison Avenue
4583 Madison Avenue

4583 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4583 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/959383?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Uniquely designed 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome on Madison Ave, in KCMO, just 1 block North of the Plaza!! Beautiful 2-story townhome with high-glossed hardwood flooring and neutral wall color, with a blue-grey tint! Open floor plan between living room and kitchen, with large windows to illuminate natural lighting. Elegant kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Bedrooms all located upstairs. Master suite includes private bathroom with walk-in closet! 2 car garage. Scenic view of KCMO from outside balcony! Visit www.adastrarealty.com to register or schedule a showing.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

