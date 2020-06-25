All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:14 AM

4537 Madison Avenue

4537 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4537 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning West Plaza townhome with tons of natural light. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, and west-facing balcony with amazing sunset views. This is an end unit so more windows and space, updated with modern aesthetics (fireplace, granite counter, bathrooms, etc.)
Spacious master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and dual vessel sinks. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and a gas fireplace makes the space cozy.
Kitchen has hardwoods, granite countertop, built in pantry and cozy nook! Appliances provided are dishwasher, range, fridge, microwave and garbage disposal.
No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Madison Avenue have any available units?
4537 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 4537 Madison Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4537 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4537 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 4537 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 4537 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4537 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4537 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
