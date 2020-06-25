4537 Madison Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning West Plaza townhome with tons of natural light. This home features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, and west-facing balcony with amazing sunset views. This is an end unit so more windows and space, updated with modern aesthetics (fireplace, granite counter, bathrooms, etc.)

Spacious master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, and dual vessel sinks. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and a gas fireplace makes the space cozy.

Kitchen has hardwoods, granite countertop, built in pantry and cozy nook! Appliances provided are dishwasher, range, fridge, microwave and garbage disposal.

No Pets Please.