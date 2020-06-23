All apartments in Kansas City
4536 JC Nichols Parkway
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4536 JC Nichols Parkway

4536 J C Nichols Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4536 J C Nichols Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Plaza condo! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Plaza condo with AMAZING rooftop! Updated Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet and a bedroom level laundry room.Two fireplaces in unit. Oversized one car garage and street parking. Rent is $2600/month with a $2600 security deposit.

Pets welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 per pet per month.

Sorry we do not accept section 8.

(RLNE4292968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway have any available units?
4536 JC Nichols Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway have?
Some of 4536 JC Nichols Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 JC Nichols Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4536 JC Nichols Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 JC Nichols Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 JC Nichols Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4536 JC Nichols Parkway offers parking.
Does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 JC Nichols Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway have a pool?
No, 4536 JC Nichols Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4536 JC Nichols Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 JC Nichols Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 JC Nichols Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
