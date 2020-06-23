4536 JC Nichols Parkway

4536 J C Nichols Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111 Plaza Westport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Plaza condo! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Plaza condo with AMAZING rooftop! Updated Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet and a bedroom level laundry room.Two fireplaces in unit. Oversized one car garage and street parking. Rent is $2600/month with a $2600 security deposit.
Pets welcome with a $750 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 per pet per month.
Sorry we do not accept section 8.
(RLNE4292968)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
