Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities google fiber

Plaza Studio Condo in Fantastic Location 1.5 blocks to Entertainment - This beautifully remodeled Studio Condo is a totally Furnished and ready to move in. The Unit includes everything you would need to live in down to the silverware. Beds can be setup in 2 twin setup or Queen. Washer and Dryer included with a storage room for personal items. Google fiber available with TV supplied for your use. Store your stuff and move in to this beautifully Furnished unit that is walking distance to your favorite Plaza location.



Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent $895.00 per Month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2478414)