4516 Broadway #203 Avenue

Completely Renovated 1960s Art Deco Inspired Condo! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Completely Renovated 1960s Art Deco Inspired Condo situated 1 block from the Excitement of the Country Club Plaza 15 blocks of Shopping, Dining and Entertainment!



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with Polished Concrete Floors in Living Room and Hallway, Carpet Bedrooms, Art Deco Tile Kitchen and Bath, Large Windows, all Designer Window Blinds, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Large Extra Storage Unit in Basement and a Designated Parking Spot. Literally Walking Distance to the Shops and Restaurants on the Plaza!



