4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 3

Amenities

Don't miss out on a great location at an awesome price!!

West Plaza Condo, 1 bd, located on the 2nd floor

Walk to shops, dining and nightlife. Also walkable to Westport!

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout!

Large living room with good natural light

Separate dining room with arched doorways throughout--Great Character!!

Updated bath

Generous bedroom with Walk-in Closet!

New windows throughout

Only a $250 non-refundable administrative fee once you're approved and ready to sign!

Secured bldg entry

Storage space comes with the unit!

On-site coin laundry

Cats only, please. ($150 non-refundable pet deposit)