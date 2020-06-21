All apartments in Kansas City
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 3

4509 Roanoke Parkway · (816) 885-1964
Location

4509 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on a great location at an awesome price!!
West Plaza Condo, 1 bd, located on the 2nd floor
Walk to shops, dining and nightlife. Also walkable to Westport!
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout!
Large living room with good natural light
Separate dining room with arched doorways throughout--Great Character!!
Updated bath
Generous bedroom with Walk-in Closet!
New windows throughout
Only a $250 non-refundable administrative fee once you're approved and ready to sign!
Secured bldg entry
Storage space comes with the unit!
On-site coin laundry
Cats only, please. ($150 non-refundable pet deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

