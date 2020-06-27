All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

4508 Holly St. Unit 2N

4508 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Updated 1 Bedroom Condo within Steps of the Plaza - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Start a lease on this unit in November or December and get ONE FREE MONTH of rent (with a 14+ month lease)

This is your chance to live within easy walking distance of all the great things the Plaza has to offer, all for under $1,000 a month! Come see this updated condo with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, nice hardwood floors, & fresh paint throughout!

This unit features a ground floor entrance on one side and a 2nd floor balcony facing the street. Off-street parking and reserved parking spot as well.

(RLNE3784166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N have any available units?
4508 Holly St. Unit 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N have?
Some of 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Holly St. Unit 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N offers parking.
Does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N have a pool?
No, 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N have accessible units?
No, 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Holly St. Unit 2N does not have units with dishwashers.
