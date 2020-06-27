4508 Holly St. Unit 2N

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! Updated 1 Bedroom Condo within Steps of the Plaza - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Start a lease on this unit in November or December and get ONE FREE MONTH of rent (with a 14+ month lease)
This is your chance to live within easy walking distance of all the great things the Plaza has to offer, all for under $1,000 a month! Come see this updated condo with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, nice hardwood floors, & fresh paint throughout!
This unit features a ground floor entrance on one side and a 2nd floor balcony facing the street. Off-street parking and reserved parking spot as well.
(RLNE3784166)