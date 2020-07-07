4504 East 112 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in an established neighborhood. You will love the beauty of the tree lined streets and great community feel. Picture fall evenings relaxing on that incredible deck! Neighborhood features a walking trail and several park areas. Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features updated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and a great basement for the kids to play, or for the adults to enjoy as a second living recreation area. Tons of space to spread out. There is a an additional 4th bedroom (non conforming) in the downstairs rec area. You will enjoy the new upcoming $200M Gateway Village development project and the revitalization that the area is experiencing. All the shopping and entertainment you could ask for. Extremely convenient - quick access to KCs main highways make any commute a breeze. Minutes to Town Center Plaza, Arrowhead, Kauffman stadium.



Initial deposit is $1200. Your furry friends are welcome here! After initial $300 non-refundable cleaning fee (per pet), your pets pay $25/month rent.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/730906?source=marketing

Applicant Criteria

1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent

2. Clean background check

3. No prior evictions

** Section 8 not accepted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.