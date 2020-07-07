All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4504 East 112 Terrace

4504 East 112th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4504 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Great home in an established neighborhood. You will love the beauty of the tree lined streets and great community feel. Picture fall evenings relaxing on that incredible deck! Neighborhood features a walking trail and several park areas. Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features updated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and a great basement for the kids to play, or for the adults to enjoy as a second living recreation area. Tons of space to spread out. There is a an additional 4th bedroom (non conforming) in the downstairs rec area. You will enjoy the new upcoming $200M Gateway Village development project and the revitalization that the area is experiencing. All the shopping and entertainment you could ask for. Extremely convenient - quick access to KCs main highways make any commute a breeze. Minutes to Town Center Plaza, Arrowhead, Kauffman stadium.

Initial deposit is $1200. Your furry friends are welcome here! After initial $300 non-refundable cleaning fee (per pet), your pets pay $25/month rent.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/730906?source=marketing
Applicant Criteria
1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent
2. Clean background check
3. No prior evictions
** Section 8 not accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 East 112 Terrace have any available units?
4504 East 112 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 East 112 Terrace have?
Some of 4504 East 112 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 East 112 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4504 East 112 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 East 112 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 East 112 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4504 East 112 Terrace offer parking?
No, 4504 East 112 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4504 East 112 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 East 112 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 East 112 Terrace have a pool?
No, 4504 East 112 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4504 East 112 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4504 East 112 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 East 112 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 East 112 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
