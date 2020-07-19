All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4432 N Walrond Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4432 N Walrond Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4432 N Walrond Ave

4432 N Walrond Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4432 N Walrond Ave, Kansas City, MO 64117
Antioch Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated two bedroom home in North Kansas City. Hurry, this one won't last long! Designer colors, granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, stained glass...just a great living space! Private deck off of bonus family room/office, spacious front deck, attached garage, basketball goal, large fenced yard. Did we mention, location, location, location..easy highway access. Call this charming ranch your next home. Contact KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today! (913) 777-1302

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 N Walrond Ave have any available units?
4432 N Walrond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 N Walrond Ave have?
Some of 4432 N Walrond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 N Walrond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4432 N Walrond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 N Walrond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 N Walrond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4432 N Walrond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4432 N Walrond Ave offers parking.
Does 4432 N Walrond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 N Walrond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 N Walrond Ave have a pool?
No, 4432 N Walrond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4432 N Walrond Ave have accessible units?
No, 4432 N Walrond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 N Walrond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 N Walrond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary