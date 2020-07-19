4432 N Walrond Ave

Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom home in North Kansas City. Hurry, this one won't last long! Designer colors, granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, stained glass...just a great living space! Private deck off of bonus family room/office, spacious front deck, attached garage, basketball goal, large fenced yard. Did we mention, location, location, location..easy highway access. Call this charming ranch your next home. Contact KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing today! (913) 777-1302