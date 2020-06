Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with spacious living and dining area. This property has a fenced in backyard with off street parking. Hardwood floors throughout, New Kitchen floor and bathroom floor. This property is ready for a great tenant, call today or apply online at www.nalamanagement.com

Beautiful Spacious Relaxing City home, with great neighbors and security. Updated throughout with lots or charm!