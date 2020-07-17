All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4426 Wayne Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4426 Wayne Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4426 Wayne Ave.

4426 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4426 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath South KC Home - This 3 bed 1 bath house is located close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more! Also close to UMKC!

This house welcomes you with a beautiful front porch that would be great with a patio set. The living area and bedrooms have been updated with fresh paint, brand new carpet, and new fixtures! The kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances. The kitchen was also updated with brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new cabinets, new backsplash, and more! The master bedroom brings tons of natural light, you will love spending time in here! The bathroom contains brand new shower walls, brand new vanity, as well with new flooring. The walk-out unfinished basement brings tons of additional storage space! The backyard would be great for pets!

Add it to your must-see list today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4833685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Wayne Ave. have any available units?
4426 Wayne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 Wayne Ave. have?
Some of 4426 Wayne Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 Wayne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Wayne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Wayne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 Wayne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4426 Wayne Ave. offer parking?
No, 4426 Wayne Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Wayne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Wayne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Wayne Ave. have a pool?
No, 4426 Wayne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Wayne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4426 Wayne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Wayne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Wayne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary