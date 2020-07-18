All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

442 East Meyer Boulevard

442 East Meyer Boulevard · (816) 885-1964
Location

442 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64110
Oak Meyer Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
In the heart of Brookside, this beautiful duplex unit brings everything you need!
Step in to the large, expansive living room with beautiful hardwood floors and decorative fireplace!
Enjoy the character with arched doorways and original crown molding throughout!
Large formal dining room leads you into a nicely updated kitchen! Tons of cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave provided. Eat-in breakfast nook also allows you an additional room to spread out and entertain!
This comes with 3 bedrooms, two featuring great square footage and closet space. 1 bedroom comes master suite style with an attached, full bath. The 2nd large bedroom features a walk-in closet!
The 3rd bedroom is a quaint little space and would make a fantastic office!
Additional features include a full-sized washer/dryer provided and a shaded back deck!
Up to 2 medium, non-aggressive breed, dogs permitted.
Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 East Meyer Boulevard have any available units?
442 East Meyer Boulevard has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 East Meyer Boulevard have?
Some of 442 East Meyer Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 East Meyer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
442 East Meyer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 East Meyer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 East Meyer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 442 East Meyer Boulevard offer parking?
No, 442 East Meyer Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 442 East Meyer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 East Meyer Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 East Meyer Boulevard have a pool?
No, 442 East Meyer Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 442 East Meyer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 442 East Meyer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 442 East Meyer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 East Meyer Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
