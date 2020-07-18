442 East Meyer Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

In the heart of Brookside, this beautiful duplex unit brings everything you need!

Step in to the large, expansive living room with beautiful hardwood floors and decorative fireplace!

Enjoy the character with arched doorways and original crown molding throughout!

Large formal dining room leads you into a nicely updated kitchen! Tons of cabinets and counter space, stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave provided. Eat-in breakfast nook also allows you an additional room to spread out and entertain!

This comes with 3 bedrooms, two featuring great square footage and closet space. 1 bedroom comes master suite style with an attached, full bath. The 2nd large bedroom features a walk-in closet!

The 3rd bedroom is a quaint little space and would make a fantastic office!

Additional features include a full-sized washer/dryer provided and a shaded back deck!

Up to 2 medium, non-aggressive breed, dogs permitted.

Hurry, this one won't last!