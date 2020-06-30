4414 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/791f5a602e ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This move in ready and remodeled 2 bedroom apartment homes are only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown! If ample space, natural light & location are important to you in your next home, look no further! The property also offers off-street parking and laundry on-site! Some units offer washer & dryer in unit. Please ask agent for details on available apartments. The apartment is fully equipped with updated appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge), central a/c and heat, modern and updated bathroom, and private balconies/patios for your enjoyment! There is also an awesome pool for all of your summer festivities!