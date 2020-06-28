All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:03 PM

434 East 63rd Terrace

434 East 63rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

434 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, you are only steps away from unique shops, restaurants, bars and grocery stores!

This home features updated finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, and hardwood flooring throughout.

This property also offers a detached garage and basement, perfect for additional storage. The spacious 2 Bedroom layout would work perfectly for a couple or family, but also offers a great layout for roommates.

The large living/dining area and a completely remodeled kitchen are perfect for entertaining. There are also washer/dryer hookups in the basement.

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 East 63rd Terrace have any available units?
434 East 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 East 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 434 East 63rd Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 East 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
434 East 63rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 East 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 East 63rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 434 East 63rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 434 East 63rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 434 East 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 East 63rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 East 63rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 434 East 63rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 434 East 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 434 East 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 434 East 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 East 63rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
