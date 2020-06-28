434 East 63rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the highly desirable Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, you are only steps away from unique shops, restaurants, bars and grocery stores!



This home features updated finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, and hardwood flooring throughout.



This property also offers a detached garage and basement, perfect for additional storage. The spacious 2 Bedroom layout would work perfectly for a couple or family, but also offers a great layout for roommates.



The large living/dining area and a completely remodeled kitchen are perfect for entertaining. There are also washer/dryer hookups in the basement.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.