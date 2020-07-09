All apartments in Kansas City
4332 North Colorado Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

4332 North Colorado Avenue

4332 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4332 North Colorado Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Holiday Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located in North Kansas City, close to shops, dining, casinos and more!

Featuring a huge, open concept, main living space with beautiful hardwood flooring and tons of natural light.

The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwoods, and new cabinetry.

Each bathroom features new tile and fixtures, which really make the home feel brand new.

There is an additional living space located off the kitchen, perfect for a kids playroom or movie room!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue have any available units?
4332 North Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4332 North Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4332 North Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 North Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 North Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 4332 North Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 North Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 4332 North Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4332 North Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 North Colorado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 North Colorado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

