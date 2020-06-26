All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4328 Walnut Unit 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4328 Walnut Unit 1A
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4328 Walnut Unit 1A

4328 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Southmoreland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4328 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Plaza/Westport Condo - Totally remodeled - This historic building has been completely renovated from the ground up. Condo offers 2 Bedrooms 1 large Bathroom with beautiful hardwoods floors throughout. The Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Stove, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and a Washer and Dryer included in a separate laundry area in the unit. It even has its own balcony and designated parking spot. This building still has the beautiful classic facade but with all the modern amenities. You can live in the heart of everything with restaurants, shopping, and museums only a few blocks away. Perfect floor plan for roommates.

Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $1,250.00 per Month.

(RLNE3069579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A have any available units?
4328 Walnut Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A have?
Some of 4328 Walnut Unit 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Walnut Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Walnut Unit 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Walnut Unit 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 Walnut Unit 1A is pet friendly.
Does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A offer parking?
Yes, 4328 Walnut Unit 1A offers parking.
Does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 Walnut Unit 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A have a pool?
No, 4328 Walnut Unit 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 4328 Walnut Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Walnut Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 Walnut Unit 1A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary