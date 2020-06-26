4328 Walnut Unit 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

Plaza/Westport Condo - Totally remodeled - This historic building has been completely renovated from the ground up. Condo offers 2 Bedrooms 1 large Bathroom with beautiful hardwoods floors throughout. The Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Stove, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and a Washer and Dryer included in a separate laundry area in the unit. It even has its own balcony and designated parking spot. This building still has the beautiful classic facade but with all the modern amenities. You can live in the heart of everything with restaurants, shopping, and museums only a few blocks away. Perfect floor plan for roommates.



Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent $1,250.00 per Month.



