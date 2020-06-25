All apartments in Kansas City
4327 North Virginia Avenue
4327 North Virginia Avenue

4327 North Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4327 North Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You're going to want to check out this quaint house featuring stunning hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, and a beautiful new kitchen.

The house also has very nice natural lighting from large white trimmed windows through out the home. It also features a large backyard, perfect for your kids and pets.

This house has a great location on the I 29 / I 35 split in North Kansas City, it is also just down the street from
St.Pius X High School.

Make sure you schedule your Rently tour today!

*Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue have any available units?
4327 North Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4327 North Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4327 North Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 North Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 North Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 4327 North Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 North Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4327 North Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4327 North Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 North Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 North Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4327 North Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
