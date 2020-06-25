4327 North Virginia Avenue

Amenities
You're going to want to check out this quaint house featuring stunning hardwood flooring, a spacious floor plan, and a beautiful new kitchen.
The house also has very nice natural lighting from large white trimmed windows through out the home. It also features a large backyard, perfect for your kids and pets.
This house has a great location on the I 29 / I 35 split in North Kansas City, it is also just down the street from
St.Pius X High School.
Make sure you schedule your Rently tour today!
*Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.