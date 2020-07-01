All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4311 N Spruce Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4311 N Spruce Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

4311 N Spruce Ave

4311 North Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4311 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed - Come see this newly rehabbed home perfectly located near Highway 35 & N Brighton. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an outstanding location just minutes from Smithville Lake, Zona Rosa, Liberty, KCI & Downtown Kansas City.

Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x the rent amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renters insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial and Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5616857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 N Spruce Ave have any available units?
4311 N Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 N Spruce Ave have?
Some of 4311 N Spruce Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 N Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4311 N Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 N Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 N Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4311 N Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4311 N Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 4311 N Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 N Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 N Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 4311 N Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4311 N Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 4311 N Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 N Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 N Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary