4311 N Spruce Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW - 3 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed - Come see this newly rehabbed home perfectly located near Highway 35 & N Brighton. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an outstanding location just minutes from Smithville Lake, Zona Rosa, Liberty, KCI & Downtown Kansas City.



Approval requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x the rent amount, and good rental/ credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renters insurance and a two year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial and Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



(RLNE5616857)