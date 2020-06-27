Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage google fiber

426 E 66th St. Available 09/16/19 {426} Renovated Brookside Charmer Available Now! 2 Car Garage + Private Driveway! - Brookside Charmer!! Fully renovated 2-story with three bedrooms & three full baths! Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas range. Gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout. The main floor bedroom and full bath are perfect for guests! Enjoy your morning coffee out on the screened in porch or in the private backyard. The fabulous master suite features a large bedroom, private bath, walk-in shower, separate tub, granite countertop & double vanity. This home includes all appliances - washer/dryer & refrigerator! Detached 2 car garage with private driveway. Finished lower level rec room with newer carpet plus tons of storage space!! Water & security system included!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4347116)