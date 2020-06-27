All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

426 E 66th St.

426 East 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 East 66th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
google fiber
426 E 66th St. Available 09/16/19 {426} Renovated Brookside Charmer Available Now! 2 Car Garage + Private Driveway! - Brookside Charmer!! Fully renovated 2-story with three bedrooms & three full baths! Beautifully updated gourmet kitchen with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas range. Gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout. The main floor bedroom and full bath are perfect for guests! Enjoy your morning coffee out on the screened in porch or in the private backyard. The fabulous master suite features a large bedroom, private bath, walk-in shower, separate tub, granite countertop & double vanity. This home includes all appliances - washer/dryer & refrigerator! Detached 2 car garage with private driveway. Finished lower level rec room with newer carpet plus tons of storage space!! Water & security system included!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4347116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E 66th St. have any available units?
426 E 66th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E 66th St. have?
Some of 426 E 66th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E 66th St. currently offering any rent specials?
426 E 66th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E 66th St. pet-friendly?
No, 426 E 66th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 426 E 66th St. offer parking?
Yes, 426 E 66th St. offers parking.
Does 426 E 66th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 E 66th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E 66th St. have a pool?
No, 426 E 66th St. does not have a pool.
Does 426 E 66th St. have accessible units?
No, 426 E 66th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E 66th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 E 66th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
