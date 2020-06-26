All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

4245 The Paseo

4245 Paseo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
nice 3bd 1 bath duplex with central air and water is included in rent. This top unit has an dishwasher and garbage disposal with hardwood floors throughout also an balcony and a garage for a small compact car! All new appliances.
large 3bd 1 bath duplex with a balcony! Also has dishwasher with garbage disposal. Includes Garage for parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 The Paseo have any available units?
4245 The Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 The Paseo have?
Some of 4245 The Paseo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
4245 The Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 The Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 4245 The Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4245 The Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 4245 The Paseo offers parking.
Does 4245 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 4245 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 4245 The Paseo have accessible units?
No, 4245 The Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4245 The Paseo has units with dishwashers.
