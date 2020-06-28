4236 Holly, Unit A

Amenities
Totally Remodeled Duplex with great Space and close to shopping and entertainment - This 1st floor Duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. It is located just minutes from The Country Club Plaza. The duplex has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposer and stack washer and dryer in unit. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. The duplex has an unfinished basement for additional storage. There is a driveway and a 1 carport for parking. Pets ok with Approval and pet deposit and pet rent per month
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,285.00 per Month
(RLNE5119646)