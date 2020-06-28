4236 Holly, Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Totally Remodeled Duplex with great Space and close to shopping and entertainment - This 1st floor Duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. It is located just minutes from The Country Club Plaza. The duplex has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposer and stack washer and dryer in unit. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. The duplex has an unfinished basement for additional storage. There is a driveway and a 1 carport for parking. Pets ok with Approval and pet deposit and pet rent per month



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1,285.00 per Month



(RLNE5119646)