Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

4236 Holly, Unit A

4236 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Totally Remodeled Duplex with great Space and close to shopping and entertainment - This 1st floor Duplex offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. It is located just minutes from The Country Club Plaza. The duplex has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposer and stack washer and dryer in unit. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. The duplex has an unfinished basement for additional storage. There is a driveway and a 1 carport for parking. Pets ok with Approval and pet deposit and pet rent per month

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,285.00 per Month

(RLNE5119646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Holly, Unit A have any available units?
4236 Holly, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Holly, Unit A have?
Some of 4236 Holly, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Holly, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Holly, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Holly, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Holly, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Holly, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Holly, Unit A offers parking.
Does 4236 Holly, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 Holly, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Holly, Unit A have a pool?
No, 4236 Holly, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Holly, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4236 Holly, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Holly, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Holly, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
