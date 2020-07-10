4228 Virginia Avenue - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Check out this bottom level duplex with tons of space!



Easy access to 71 highway, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins and the Country Club Plaza!



This 3 bedroom 1 bath bottom level duplex has plenty of space for the whole family!



A decorative fireplace helps make this have a comfortable feel. Original arched doorways give great character.

Private covered balcony just off the large living room.



Separate dining room for room to eat at the table or use it to expand your living space.



Kitchen has black appliances and tile backsplash and floors.

Comes with a dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.



Laundry room off the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups.

Nice closet space in the bedrooms.



Electric only!!

This duplex has a secured common entry.

No pets please.