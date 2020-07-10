All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

4228 Virginia Avenue - 1

4228 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out this bottom level duplex with tons of space!

Easy access to 71 highway, UMKC, Rockhurst, Nelson-Atkins and the Country Club Plaza!

This 3 bedroom 1 bath bottom level duplex has plenty of space for the whole family!

A decorative fireplace helps make this have a comfortable feel. Original arched doorways give great character.
Private covered balcony just off the large living room.

Separate dining room for room to eat at the table or use it to expand your living space.

Kitchen has black appliances and tile backsplash and floors.
Comes with a dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator.

Laundry room off the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups.
Nice closet space in the bedrooms.

Electric only!!
This duplex has a secured common entry.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 Virginia Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

