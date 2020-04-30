42 E. 85th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this gorgeous home.



This house features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen with new countertops, tiling, cupboards, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features two newly renovated baths. Another great feature of this home is its spacious and private backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City between Wornall Rd and Troost Ave off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



