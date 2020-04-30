All apartments in Kansas City
42 E. 85th St.
42 E. 85th St.

42 East 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

42 East 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this gorgeous home.

This house features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen with new countertops, tiling, cupboards, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features two newly renovated baths. Another great feature of this home is its spacious and private backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City between Wornall Rd and Troost Ave off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5347506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 E. 85th St. have any available units?
42 E. 85th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 E. 85th St. have?
Some of 42 E. 85th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 E. 85th St. currently offering any rent specials?
42 E. 85th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 E. 85th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 E. 85th St. is pet friendly.
Does 42 E. 85th St. offer parking?
No, 42 E. 85th St. does not offer parking.
Does 42 E. 85th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 E. 85th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 E. 85th St. have a pool?
No, 42 E. 85th St. does not have a pool.
Does 42 E. 85th St. have accessible units?
No, 42 E. 85th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 E. 85th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 E. 85th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
