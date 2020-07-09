All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4157 Roanoke Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4157 Roanoke Rd

4157 Roanoke Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4157 Roanoke Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f98664c005 ----
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 deposit - HURRY! LIMITED TIME OFFER! Secure condo close to Country Club Plaza with gated parking! Get close to nightlife and restaurants with outdoor pool and patio for entertaining guests. Stainless steel appliances in a fully loaded kitchen. Two bathrooms make this condo perfect for roommates or families. Stackable washer and dryer included in unit.

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 Roanoke Rd have any available units?
4157 Roanoke Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 Roanoke Rd have?
Some of 4157 Roanoke Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 Roanoke Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Roanoke Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Roanoke Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4157 Roanoke Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Rd offers parking.
Does 4157 Roanoke Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Roanoke Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Rd has a pool.
Does 4157 Roanoke Rd have accessible units?
No, 4157 Roanoke Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Roanoke Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4157 Roanoke Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

