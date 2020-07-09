4157 Roanoke Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 deposit - HURRY! LIMITED TIME OFFER! Secure condo close to Country Club Plaza with gated parking! Get close to nightlife and restaurants with outdoor pool and patio for entertaining guests. Stainless steel appliances in a fully loaded kitchen. Two bathrooms make this condo perfect for roommates or families. Stackable washer and dryer included in unit.



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



