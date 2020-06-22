All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4143 Roanoke Road

4143 Roanoke Road · No Longer Available
Location

4143 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/856a5120ab ---- --ONLY $500 DEPOSIT!-- You will love this gated condo being so close to the plaza with parking available. Ceiling fans keep things cool in warmer months. The included stackable washer and dryer makes doing laundry efficient. We love this kitchen with a breakfast bar allows for extra seating and the microwave gives you lots of counter space. Your private patio through the sliding doors is great for relaxing outdoors. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history * 1 Pet welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Roanoke Road have any available units?
4143 Roanoke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Roanoke Road have?
Some of 4143 Roanoke Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Roanoke Road currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Roanoke Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Roanoke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Roanoke Road is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Roanoke Road offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Roanoke Road does offer parking.
Does 4143 Roanoke Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 Roanoke Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Roanoke Road have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Roanoke Road has a pool.
Does 4143 Roanoke Road have accessible units?
No, 4143 Roanoke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Roanoke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Roanoke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
