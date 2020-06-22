4143 Roanoke Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/856a5120ab ---- --ONLY $500 DEPOSIT!-- You will love this gated condo being so close to the plaza with parking available. Ceiling fans keep things cool in warmer months. The included stackable washer and dryer makes doing laundry efficient. We love this kitchen with a breakfast bar allows for extra seating and the microwave gives you lots of counter space. Your private patio through the sliding doors is great for relaxing outdoors. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history * 1 Pet welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!