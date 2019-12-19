4141 Campbell - 3S

Amenities

Move in THIS WEEK.....Beautiful, TOP FLOOR, large two bedroom apartment with central AC and heat near the Plaza, Westport, Adkins Museum, UMKC, art institute, Southmoreland. All hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, dining room, two large bedrooms WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, new kitchen with GRANITE countertops and dishwasher, bath with tub and shower, private off-street parking, lower level storage unit included. HUGE FRONT BALCONY and back balcony. FREE GOOGLE FIBER HIGH SPEED INTERNET BASIC LEVEL INCLUDED. Lots of young professionals. Laundry on site. Move in TODAY!