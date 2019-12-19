All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4141 Campbell - 3S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4141 Campbell - 3S
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

4141 Campbell - 3S

4141 Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4141 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Move in THIS WEEK.....Beautiful, TOP FLOOR, large two bedroom apartment with central AC and heat near the Plaza, Westport, Adkins Museum, UMKC, art institute, Southmoreland. All hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, dining room, two large bedrooms WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, new kitchen with GRANITE countertops and dishwasher, bath with tub and shower, private off-street parking, lower level storage unit included. HUGE FRONT BALCONY and back balcony. FREE GOOGLE FIBER HIGH SPEED INTERNET BASIC LEVEL INCLUDED. Lots of young professionals. Laundry on site. Move in TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Campbell - 3S have any available units?
4141 Campbell - 3S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Campbell - 3S have?
Some of 4141 Campbell - 3S's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Campbell - 3S currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Campbell - 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Campbell - 3S pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Campbell - 3S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4141 Campbell - 3S offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Campbell - 3S does offer parking.
Does 4141 Campbell - 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Campbell - 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Campbell - 3S have a pool?
No, 4141 Campbell - 3S does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Campbell - 3S have accessible units?
No, 4141 Campbell - 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Campbell - 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Campbell - 3S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary