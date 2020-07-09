4131 Charlotte Street

Amenities
This newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located in the heart of Kansas City! Close to Plaza, Westport, Downtown & UMKC!
The property has been completely renovated from top to bottom with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring & fresh paint throughout! There are also updated fixtures and tile in the bathroom as well.
This house is nestled back off the street, like your own little hideaway!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*this property does not accept housing vouchers*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.