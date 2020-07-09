All apartments in Kansas City
4131 Charlotte Street

4131 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located in the heart of Kansas City! Close to Plaza, Westport, Downtown & UMKC!

The property has been completely renovated from top to bottom with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring & fresh paint throughout! There are also updated fixtures and tile in the bathroom as well.

This house is nestled back off the street, like your own little hideaway!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*this property does not accept housing vouchers*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Charlotte Street have any available units?
4131 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4131 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 4131 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 4131 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 4131 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.

