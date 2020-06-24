All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:38 PM

413 East Meyer Boulevard

413 East Meyer Boulevard · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131
Oak Meyer Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must see this astonishing 2 bed 1 bath duplex. This property has everything in the area you would need when it comes to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!

The living room has the original hardwoods and is updated with new fixtures and a fresh coat of paint! Outside of the living room, there is a porch great for morning coffee or to just relax outside. This house also has a big dining room that's good for a big meal with friends and family. The kitchen has been updated with new flooring, fixtures, cabinets, and countertop! The bathroom has a vintage feel with tons of natural lighting. Both Bedrooms have original hardwoods with an updated fixture and fresh paint!

Make sure to check out this property today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard have any available units?
413 East Meyer Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 413 East Meyer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
413 East Meyer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 East Meyer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 East Meyer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard offer parking?
No, 413 East Meyer Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 East Meyer Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard have a pool?
No, 413 East Meyer Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 413 East Meyer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 East Meyer Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 East Meyer Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 East Meyer Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
