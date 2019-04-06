4121 Holly Street - 2

Amenities

This 3BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from Westport and KU Med, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. New tile and carpet throughout. Central HVAC system and in unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Updated Duplex in Great neighborhood between Westport and KU Med. Each unit has central HVAC and laundry hook ups. Close to Country Club Plaza, highway accesss, downtown.