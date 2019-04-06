All apartments in Kansas City
4121 Holly Street - 2

4121 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 3BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from Westport and KU Med, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. New tile and carpet throughout. Central HVAC system and in unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Updated Duplex in Great neighborhood between Westport and KU Med. Each unit has central HVAC and laundry hook ups. Close to Country Club Plaza, highway accesss, downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Holly Street - 2 have any available units?
4121 Holly Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Holly Street - 2 have?
Some of 4121 Holly Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Holly Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Holly Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Holly Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Holly Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Holly Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 4121 Holly Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Holly Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Holly Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Holly Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 4121 Holly Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Holly Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4121 Holly Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Holly Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Holly Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.

