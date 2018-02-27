All apartments in Kansas City
4112 McGee Street, Unit 1

4112 Mcgee Street · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Mcgee Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit blocks from the KC Art Institute. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been re-done. Newer floors throughout. Central AC and Heat. Front patio at entrance, and a patio off one bedroom. This unit comes with the driveway and one space in the garage. Free shared laundry is in the basement. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Renovated Triplex in neighborhood close to KCAI. Off street parking, google fiber, laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 have any available units?
4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 have?
Some of 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 McGee Street, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
