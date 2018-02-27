4112 McGee Street, Unit 1

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit blocks from the KC Art Institute. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been re-done. Newer floors throughout. Central AC and Heat. Front patio at entrance, and a patio off one bedroom. This unit comes with the driveway and one space in the garage. Free shared laundry is in the basement. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

