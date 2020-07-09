All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8

4056 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Southmoreland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4056 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - No Security Deposit, one time, non-refundable move in fee of $199 plus reduced rent! Step into this beautifully maintained and newly remodeled apartment within walking distance of the Westport, Kansas City Art Institute and Historic Hyde Park. Close to UMKC and Rockhurst Colleges. Google Fiber installed and Starbucks a block away! Stainless steel, granite and custom cabinetry throughout. Upgrades plumbing and lighting fixtures. New flooring. Not one, but two, separate outdoor patio areas off the living and dining areas for out door enjoyment. Fireplace and window treatments. Move-in ready for a great, care-free lifestyle. Gated secured parking area with keyed access to interior courtyard. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a viewing today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 have any available units?
4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 have?
Some of 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary