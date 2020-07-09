4056 Warwick Blvd Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - No Security Deposit, one time, non-refundable move in fee of $199 plus reduced rent! Step into this beautifully maintained and newly remodeled apartment within walking distance of the Westport, Kansas City Art Institute and Historic Hyde Park. Close to UMKC and Rockhurst Colleges. Google Fiber installed and Starbucks a block away! Stainless steel, granite and custom cabinetry throughout. Upgrades plumbing and lighting fixtures. New flooring. Not one, but two, separate outdoor patio areas off the living and dining areas for out door enjoyment. Fireplace and window treatments. Move-in ready for a great, care-free lifestyle. Gated secured parking area with keyed access to interior courtyard. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a viewing today, (913) 777-1302.