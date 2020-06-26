All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:53 PM

4042 Campbell St - 2N

4042 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Location

4042 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Step into your newly remodeled Hyde Park unit! Close to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza! Nearby park and walking trails! Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, beautiful original built in cabinet and a gorgeous decorative fireplace! New furnace to keep you warm and cozy and upgraded electrical! The super updated galley style kitchen comes with white granite counter tops, new white shaker cabinets, grey and white tile, and all new Stainless Steel package of Refrigerator, Range/Oven, and Microwave! Bathroom is updated with grey and white tile and all the nice finishes. The bedroom has quite a bit of character! Front deck off of living room and a back deck! Two outdoor spaces! There is free on site laundry. Off street parking. No vouchers. Cats considered with $300 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable. Tenants pay gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Campbell St - 2N have any available units?
4042 Campbell St - 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 Campbell St - 2N have?
Some of 4042 Campbell St - 2N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 Campbell St - 2N currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Campbell St - 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Campbell St - 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 Campbell St - 2N is pet friendly.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 2N offer parking?
Yes, 4042 Campbell St - 2N offers parking.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 2N have a pool?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 2N does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 2N have accessible units?
No, 4042 Campbell St - 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Campbell St - 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 Campbell St - 2N has units with dishwashers.
