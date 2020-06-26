4042 Campbell St - 2N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Step into your newly remodeled Hyde Park unit! Close to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza! Nearby park and walking trails! Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, beautiful original built in cabinet and a gorgeous decorative fireplace! New furnace to keep you warm and cozy and upgraded electrical! The super updated galley style kitchen comes with white granite counter tops, new white shaker cabinets, grey and white tile, and all new Stainless Steel package of Refrigerator, Range/Oven, and Microwave! Bathroom is updated with grey and white tile and all the nice finishes. The bedroom has quite a bit of character! Front deck off of living room and a back deck! Two outdoor spaces! There is free on site laundry. Off street parking. No vouchers. Cats considered with $300 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable. Tenants pay gas and electric.