Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
404 West 91st Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 4:58 PM

404 West 91st Street

404 West 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 West 91st Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute & homey ranch home with 1 car garage, laundry room with wash/dry, fenced yard & small patio. 1/2 bath off the master. Stainless appliances including dishwasher.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is $1000 on this property.
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 West 91st Street have any available units?
404 West 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 West 91st Street have?
Some of 404 West 91st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 West 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 West 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 West 91st Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 West 91st Street offers parking.
Does 404 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 West 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 West 91st Street have a pool?
No, 404 West 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 404 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 West 91st Street has units with dishwashers.

