4025 Agnes Ave - Bungalow with 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom and over 800 sq ft! This home features classic hardwood floors, a beautiful stone fireplace, and wooden character pieces you just can't find in newer homes. The covered front porch is perfect for enjoying these spring evenings and the detached garage offers a plethora of space. You'll just love the potential in this one! For more info contact Carlos (816) 602-6520.



(RLNE5592156)