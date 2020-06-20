All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4022 Kensington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4022 Kensington Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4022 Kensington Avenue

4022 Kensington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4022 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1-2 bedroom, 1 bath home available. Appliances will be included at move in. There are 2 bedrooms, but one of them has laundry hookups in them. Basement is unfinished. No fenced yard.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$550 rent / $500 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Kensington Avenue have any available units?
4022 Kensington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4022 Kensington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Kensington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Kensington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 Kensington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4022 Kensington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4022 Kensington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4022 Kensington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Kensington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Kensington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4022 Kensington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Kensington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4022 Kensington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Kensington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Kensington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4022 Kensington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4022 Kensington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary