4020 Hedges Avenue

You will love this amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home. You have a family room with a half bathroom which also has access to the garage and additional storage. Your upstairs has the main living room which is open to the eat in kitchen, you have a large deck which is directly off the kitchen. You will enjoy relaxing in your two spacious bedrooms with large closets. No fenced in yard, includes stove, fridge and dishwasher.



We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!



Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.



Non-refundable pet fee required for any pet 350.00.



Call us at 816-343-4098 or apply at www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

