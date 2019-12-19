All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:16 PM

4020 Hedges Avenue

4020 Hedges Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Hedges Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Ashland Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1260693?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

You will love this amazing 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home. You have a family room with a half bathroom which also has access to the garage and additional storage. Your upstairs has the main living room which is open to the eat in kitchen, you have a large deck which is directly off the kitchen. You will enjoy relaxing in your two spacious bedrooms with large closets. No fenced in yard, includes stove, fridge and dishwasher.

We are an Internet friendly company and make it easier for you to pay your rent. You can pay online and submit maintenance work orders online as well!

Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.

Non-refundable pet fee required for any pet 350.00.

Call us at 816-343-4098 or apply at www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Hedges Avenue have any available units?
4020 Hedges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Hedges Avenue have?
Some of 4020 Hedges Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Hedges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Hedges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Hedges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Hedges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Hedges Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Hedges Avenue offers parking.
Does 4020 Hedges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Hedges Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Hedges Avenue have a pool?
No, 4020 Hedges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Hedges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4020 Hedges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Hedges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Hedges Avenue has units with dishwashers.
