4011 Morrell Avenue

Amenities

Recently updated home features granite counter tops, large living area and dining room plus half bath and laundry room on main level.

Second floor features a full bath and three bedrooms, master features oversized closet, and third floor has the fourth bedroom and a bonus room, plus an additional half bath.

All appliances included.

Washer and Dryer not included, but available to renter at an additional cost.

Off street parking.

Pets allowed but additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent do apply.

1 Year lease minimum.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal