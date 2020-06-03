All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

4011 Morrell Avenue

4011 Morrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Morrell Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Recently updated home features granite counter tops, large living area and dining room plus half bath and laundry room on main level.
Second floor features a full bath and three bedrooms, master features oversized closet, and third floor has the fourth bedroom and a bonus room, plus an additional half bath.
All appliances included.
Washer and Dryer not included, but available to renter at an additional cost.
Off street parking.
Pets allowed but additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent do apply.
1 Year lease minimum.
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Morrell Avenue have any available units?
4011 Morrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Morrell Avenue have?
Some of 4011 Morrell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Morrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Morrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Morrell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Morrell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Morrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Morrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4011 Morrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Morrell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Morrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4011 Morrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Morrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4011 Morrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Morrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Morrell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
