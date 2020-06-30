4003 Locust Street

Amenities

This beautiful home has been completely remodeled into a stunning rental property, perfect for any tenant.



Featuring completely refinished hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, large living room with upgraded (non-functioning) fireplace and great views of Gilliham Park!



The oversized dining room leads you directly into the completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded fixtures. Downstairs you will also find a bathroom and a large laundry room as well.



Upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms, the master bedroom features a massive on-suite bath featuring dual showerheads and an oversized master closet.



There is also a large, unfinished basement, perfect for additional storage!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

