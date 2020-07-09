3923 NW 94th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/429242c0a4 ---- Gorgeous new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the northland just off 152HWY and Green Hills. Features fully equipped kichen that opens to great room, extra large master bedroom with 2 large closets and private master bath with double vanity, washer/dryer hookups on upper level with bedrooms, nice back deck and 2 car garage. Tons of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, garage opener, walk-in pantry and more. Water billed in addition to rent based upon usage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups