All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3923 NW 94th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3923 NW 94th St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

3923 NW 94th St

3923 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3923 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/429242c0a4 ---- Gorgeous new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the northland just off 152HWY and Green Hills. Features fully equipped kichen that opens to great room, extra large master bedroom with 2 large closets and private master bath with double vanity, washer/dryer hookups on upper level with bedrooms, nice back deck and 2 car garage. Tons of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, garage opener, walk-in pantry and more. Water billed in addition to rent based upon usage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 NW 94th St have any available units?
3923 NW 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 NW 94th St have?
Some of 3923 NW 94th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 NW 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
3923 NW 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 NW 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 NW 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 3923 NW 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 3923 NW 94th St offers parking.
Does 3923 NW 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 NW 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 NW 94th St have a pool?
No, 3923 NW 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 3923 NW 94th St have accessible units?
No, 3923 NW 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 NW 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 NW 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary