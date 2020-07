Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath! Located on a quite street! New hardwood floors and paint! Comes with stove, refrigerator, updated electric, pluming and AC. Close to 71 hwy and Plaza. Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com to apply for a showing.