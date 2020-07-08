All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

3910 Northwest 94th Street

3910 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a fabulous Town Home with almost 1500 sq ft located in the Community of Green Hills which is part of the Park Hill School district. Home has the modern color schemes and has lots of upgrades including upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the baths and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large pantry, lots of cabinets and counter space. Refrigerator is included "as is". Living room walks out to a peaceful setting with a nice size patio that is semi private, backs to trees, and would be perfect for grilling. 1/2 bath on main level as well. Bedrooms are very roomy and each have a ceiling fan. Master is spacious with a walk-in closet and an on suite master bathroom. Home is part of an home association which includes lawn care and community pool. Tenant is responsible for sewer fees. Pets are not possible. This is a non smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3910 Northwest 94th Street have any available units?
3910 Northwest 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Northwest 94th Street have?
Some of 3910 Northwest 94th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Northwest 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Northwest 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Northwest 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Northwest 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3910 Northwest 94th Street offer parking?
No, 3910 Northwest 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3910 Northwest 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Northwest 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Northwest 94th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3910 Northwest 94th Street has a pool.
Does 3910 Northwest 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 Northwest 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Northwest 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Northwest 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

