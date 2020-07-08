3910 Northwest 94th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This is a fabulous Town Home with almost 1500 sq ft located in the Community of Green Hills which is part of the Park Hill School district. Home has the modern color schemes and has lots of upgrades including upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the baths and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large pantry, lots of cabinets and counter space. Refrigerator is included "as is". Living room walks out to a peaceful setting with a nice size patio that is semi private, backs to trees, and would be perfect for grilling. 1/2 bath on main level as well. Bedrooms are very roomy and each have a ceiling fan. Master is spacious with a walk-in closet and an on suite master bathroom. Home is part of an home association which includes lawn care and community pool. Tenant is responsible for sewer fees. Pets are not possible. This is a non smoking property.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.